Child Struck By Car In Morris County

A child was struck by a car in Morris County Thursday afternoon, developing reports say.

The child was struck in front of Mount Olive Middle School on Wolfe Road shortly before 3:15 p.m., according to an announcement on the school district's social media page.

A medical helicopter was requested but declined due to weather for the child, who the initial report said suffered a head injury.

The child was being taken by ground to Morristown Medical Center, the report said.

Wolfe Road remained closed for the investigation, the post said.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

