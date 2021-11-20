Child Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

UPDATE: Authorities ID Child Killed In GSP Crash

ORIGINAL STORY: A child was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Saturday night in Ocean County, as first reported by The Lakewood Scoop.

The incident occurred on the Exit 89A ramp on the southbound side of the highway in Lakewood, 511NJ says.

Footage from the scene shows a vehicle overturned in a ditch. The Lakewood Scoop is reporting that the child was 9 years.

State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request at 11:45 p.m.

Click here for more footage from the scene by The Lakewood Scoop.

