Child, Adult Pedestrians Seriously Hurt In Halloween Hit-Run: Police

A child and adult were hospitalized with serious injuries in a Halloween Night hit-and-run in North Plainfield, authorities said.

The pair were struck on Mountain Road and Jeffery Street just after 6:22 p.m., Police Capt. Alan McKay said.

Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, where one victim was admitted, McKay said.

Information about the suspect vehicle was expected to be released Tuesday, Nov. 1, the captain said.

