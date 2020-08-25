Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Child, 1, Seriously Injured In Multi-Vehicle Dump Truck Crash On Route 3

Jerry DeMarco
Clifton police
Clifton police Photo Credit: Mark Rosetti (demonracer2)

BREAKING: A 1-year-old child was breathing but seriously injured Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Route 3 in Clifton, responders said.

The truck and at least three other vehicles were involved -- among them, a sedan in which the infant was riding -- in the crash near Broad Street around 10:30 a.m.

Both the child, who had a head injury, and the 25-year-old driver of that car were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, responders said.

Only the fast lane shoulder was immediately open following the crash 

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office joined Clifton police and firefighters at the scene. The Passaic County Sheriff's Office was to collect evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

ALSO SEE: A bullet fired into a Clifton home missed hitting a baby, said authorities who turned to the public for help finding the shooter.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/see-anything-bullet-fired-into-clifton-home-misses-1-year-old-child/793056/

