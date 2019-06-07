Chief For A Day (PHOTOS): Bergen Sheriff, Local Police Bring Joy To Ailing Youth

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and members of his office joined with local and county law enforcement agencies Friday to host the annual Bergen County "Chief For a Day" celebration.

"Chief for A Day" is an inspirational program that offers local children with chronic health conditions and special needs a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

Participating agencies planned local community activities, followed by a group photo at the Bergen County Courthouse, a joint motorcade ride, and a presentation lunch at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office hosted honorary "Sheriff" Parker Chase Diaz, a Garfield preschooler.

"Sheriff" Diaz, who was sworn in by Sheriff Cureton, received a tour of the Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) facility, had a meet-and-greet with the BCSO K-9 Unit and his own kid-sized BCSO vehicle, compliments of Bergen County Sheriff's PBA Local 134.

"’Chief for a Day’ is truly an amazing program,” Cureton said. “I thank all of our honorary chiefs for going above and beyond to provide outstanding service to their communities today."

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton with "Sheriff For A Day" Parker Chase Diaz, other chiefs for a day.

******

GOT "CHIEF FOR A DAY" PHOTOS you'd like to share here? Email them to: JDeMarco@dailyvoice.com

******

Bergen's chiefs for a day line up with their real-life counterparts.

During Friday's festivities.

Participants:

Bergen County Sheriff's Office – "Sheriff" Parker Chase Diaz

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office – "Chief" A.J. Vigliotti

Bergenfield Police Department – "Chief" Jonathan Horowytz

Elmwood Park Police Department – "Chief" Michael Davis

Emerson Police Department – "Chief" Damien Gonzalez

Englewood Police Department – "Chief" Xavier Santino Rodriquez

Fair Lawn Police Department – "Chief" Brandon Arevalo

Fairview Police Department – "Chief" Sean Plata

Fort Lee Police Department – "Chief" Javion McCoy

Garfield Police Department – "Chief" Jayson Enriquez-Canete

Hasbrouck Heights Police Department – "Chief" Liliana Riordan

North Arlington Police Department – "Chief" Patrick Barbara

Saddle Brook Police Department – "Chief" Tracey Hayes

Teaneck Police Department – "Chief" Paul Noby Parayil

Washington Township Police Department – "Chief" Jacob Terzi

Wood-Ridge Police Department – "Chiefs" Dante NeseConti & Valentina NeseConti

Bergen "Sheriff For A Day" Parker Chase Diaz

Parker gets a set o'wheels.

PHOTOS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.