Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Chief For A Day (PHOTOS): Bergen Sheriff, Local Police Bring Joy To Ailing Youth

Jerry DeMarco
"Sheriff For A Day" Parker Chase Diaz
"Sheriff For A Day" Parker Chase Diaz Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Sheriff

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and members of his office joined with local and county law enforcement agencies Friday to host the annual Bergen County "Chief For a Day" celebration.

"Chief for A Day" is an inspirational program that offers local children with chronic health conditions and special needs a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.

Participating agencies planned local community activities, followed by a group photo at the Bergen County Courthouse, a joint motorcade ride, and a presentation lunch at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office hosted honorary "Sheriff" Parker Chase Diaz, a Garfield preschooler.

"Sheriff" Diaz, who was sworn in by Sheriff Cureton, received a tour of the Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) facility, had a meet-and-greet with the BCSO K-9 Unit and his own kid-sized BCSO vehicle, compliments of Bergen County Sheriff's PBA Local 134.

"’Chief for a Day’ is truly an amazing program,” Cureton said. “I thank all of our honorary chiefs for going above and beyond to provide outstanding service to their communities today."

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton with "Sheriff For A Day" Parker Chase Diaz, other chiefs for a day.

GOT "CHIEF FOR A DAY" PHOTOS you'd like to share here? Email them to: JDeMarco@dailyvoice.com

Bergen's chiefs for a day line up with their real-life counterparts.

During Friday's festivities.

Participants:

  • Bergen County Sheriff's Office – "Sheriff" Parker Chase Diaz
  • Bergen County Prosecutor's Office – "Chief" A.J. Vigliotti
  • Bergenfield Police Department – "Chief" Jonathan Horowytz
  • Elmwood Park Police Department – "Chief" Michael Davis
  • Emerson Police Department – "Chief" Damien Gonzalez
  • Englewood Police Department – "Chief" Xavier Santino Rodriquez
  • Fair Lawn Police Department – "Chief" Brandon Arevalo
  • Fairview Police Department – "Chief" Sean Plata
  • Fort Lee Police Department – "Chief" Javion McCoy
  • Garfield Police Department – "Chief" Jayson Enriquez-Canete
  • Hasbrouck Heights Police Department – "Chief" Liliana Riordan
  • North Arlington Police Department – "Chief" Patrick Barbara
  • Saddle Brook Police Department – "Chief" Tracey Hayes
  • Teaneck Police Department – "Chief" Paul Noby Parayil
  • Washington Township Police Department – "Chief" Jacob Terzi
  • Wood-Ridge Police Department – "Chiefs" Dante NeseConti & Valentina NeseConti

Bergen "Sheriff For A Day" Parker Chase Diaz

Parker gets a set o'wheels.

PHOTOS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

