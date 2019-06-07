Chief For A Day (PHOTOS): Bergen Sheriff, Local Police Bring Joy To Ailing Youngsters

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton and members of his office joined with local and county law enforcement agencies Friday to host the annual Bergen County "Chief For a Day" celebration.
"Chief for A Day" is an inspirational program that offers local children with chronic health conditions and special needs a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement.
Participating agencies planned local community activities, followed by a group photo at the Bergen County Courthouse, a joint motorcade ride, and a presentation lunch at the Venetian Catering Hall in Garfield.
Youngsters included A.J. Vigliotti, the honorary chief for a day for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. Members of Prosecutor Mark Musella's office are planning a special day at Citifield for AJ -- his first Mets home game.
******
SEE: Surrounded by other emergency vehicles -- their lights flashing and sirens screaming -- the Bergen County prosecutor's crime scene van pulled up to the Lodi home of 6-year-old A.J. Vigliotti.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/lets-go-mets-bergen-prosecutors-want-to-give-lodi-boy-6-with-blood-disorder-amazin-day/769275/
******
The Bergen County Sheriff's Office hosted honorary "Sheriff" Parker Chase Diaz, a Garfield preschooler.
"Sheriff" Diaz, who was sworn in by Sheriff Cureton, received a tour of the Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) facility, had a meet-and-greet with the BCSO K-9 Unit and his own kid-sized BCSO vehicle, compliments of Bergen County Sheriff's PBA Local 134.
"’Chief for a Day’ is truly an amazing program,” Cureton said. “I thank all of our honorary chiefs for going above and beyond to provide outstanding service to their communities today."
(See list below.)
Participants:
- Bergen County Sheriff's Office – "Sheriff" Parker Chase Diaz
- Bergen County Prosecutor's Office – "Chief" A.J. Vigliotti
- Bergenfield Police Department – "Chief" Jonathan Horowytz
- Elmwood Park Police Department – "Chief" Michael Davis
- Emerson Police Department – "Chief" Damien Gonzalez
- Englewood Police Department – "Chief" Xavier Santino Rodriquez
- Fair Lawn Police Department – "Chief" Brandon Arevalo
- Fairview Police Department – "Chief" Sean Plata
- Fort Lee Police Department – "Chief" Javion McCoy
- Garfield Police Department – "Chief" Jayson Enriquez-Canete
- Hasbrouck Heights Police Department – "Chief" Liliana Riordan
- North Arlington Police Department – "Chief" Patrick Barbara
- Saddle Brook Police Department – "Chief" Tracey Hayes
- Teaneck Police Department – "Chief" Paul Noby Parayil
- Washington Township Police Department – "Chief" Jacob Terzi
- Wood-Ridge Police Department – "Chiefs" Dante NeseConti & Valentina NeseConti
PHOTOS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF, Lisa Vigliotti, Fairview PD, Bergenfield Mayor Norman Schmelz
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.