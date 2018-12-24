Check Your Security Cameras: Glen Rock Police Seek Public's Help In Home Break-Ins

Glen Rock police asked residents in neighborhoods barely a mile and a half apart to check their exterior surveillance cameras as they investigate a pair of home burglaries.

Someone apparently removed a first-floor window at an Ellsworth Terrace residence before taking several pieces of jewelry from the homeowner’s and daughter’s bedrooms sometime last week, police said.

“That window may have been left unlocked, allowing access to the bedroom once the screen was removed,” Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, residents who summoned police to a Stonefield Road home said they returned to find a rear sliding glass door unsecured and several upstairs rooms ransacked, the chief said.

“They also discovered signs of forced entry at the front door,” he said.

Police believe two burglars wearing hoodies and jeans were responsible, Ackermann added.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation checked for fingerprints and other evidence at both homes.

Anyone in either neighborhood who sees someone or something suspicious on their home surveillance systems is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Calaski: (201) 670-3948 .

******

SEEN HIM? Glen Rock police asked the public’s help finding a man who they said snatched a baby Jesus from a home nativity scene the morning after Christmas.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fairlawn/police-fire/seen-him-he-stole-a-baby-jesus-nativity-statue-glen-rock-police-say/746202/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.