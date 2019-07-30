Charges Pending After Wrong-Way West Milford Pickup Driver Hits Day Camp Buses In Oakland

UPDATE: Oakland police on Tuesday said they were preparing charges against a driver from West Milford whose pickup truck swerved across the road and into two buses carrying more than two dozen young day campers.

The 21-year-old driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following Monday's crash just after 4 p.m. on Skyline Drive.

None of the youngsters aboard either Spring Lake Day Camp (Ringwood) short school bus -- one carrying 16, the other 14 -- had to be hospitalized, authorities said.

"All of the children were evaluated on scene by EMTs and no further medical treatment was required," Lt. Tim Keenan said.

They "were then transported to Valley Middle School to facilitate the safe return to their parents," he said.

Charges were expected as an investigation continued to determine why the pickup veered across the double-yellow line into the oncoming lane, Keenan said.

Ambulances from the Oakland First Aid Squad, Ringwood Ambulance Corps and Oakland Volunteer Fire Department were among the responders, the lieutenant said.

