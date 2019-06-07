Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Chief For A Day (PHOTOS): Bergen Sheriff, Local Police Bring Joy To Ailing Youth
Chain-Reaction Crash Involving Wayne Ambulance Takes Out Corner Of Route 23 Building

Jerry DeMarco
Some minor injuries were reported in the crash, which took out a corner of the CC Rental building on southbound Route 23 in Wayne.

A Wayne ambulance was involved in a chain-reaction crash Friday that seriously damaged a car rental company building on Route 23.

Some minor injuries were reported in the crash, which took out a corner of the CC Rental building.

Also involved were a pickup truck and a sedan.

The crash temporarily closed a stretch of the southbound highway just before the Newark-Pompton Turnpike exit.

A tow truck removed the ambulance, while building officials inspected the building to determine if it was safe.

Wayne police, fire rescue and first aid squad members responded.

Michael Jannicelli took the photos and contributed to this report.

