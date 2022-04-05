Central Jersey Man Sent Out Child Porn: Authorities

A 60-year-old Somerset County man was arrested on child porn charges, authorities said.

Gary J. Babey, of Hillsborough, sent numerous images of child sexual abuse material to another individual, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

The investigation stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Babey was arrested on Monday, May 2 and charged with multiple child porn offenses. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail where he will remain pending a detention hearing in this matter

Acting Prosecutor Taggart, Chief Fodor, and Chief McMahon request anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.