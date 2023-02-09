Cause Of Death Revealed, Suspect Arrested In Case Of Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez

Authorities have revealed the cause of death and arrested a suspect in the case of Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide.

The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Suarez's office early Friday, Feb. 10 announced an arrest had been made but did not release a name or further details.

Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Hernandez, a mom of three, was reported missing after she failed to show up for work as a Kindergarten teacher at the BelovED Charter School, NJ Advance Media reports.

A welfare check by JCPD at Hernandez's Van Horne Street home led authorities to her body in Kearny, Suarez said.

