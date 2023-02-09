Contact Us
Cause Of Death Revealed For Missing Jersey City Mom Luz Hernandez

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Luz Hernandez.
Luz Hernandez. Photo Credit: Luz Hernandez Facebook

Authorities have revealed the cause of death for Jersey City mom Luz Hernandez, whose death has been ruled a homicide.

The 33-year-old mom died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Hernandez, a mom of three, was reported missing after she failed to show up for work as a Kindergarten teacher at the BelovED Charter School, NJ Advance Media reports. 

A welfare check by JCPD at Hernandez's Van Horne Street home led authorities to her body in Kearny, Suarez said.

