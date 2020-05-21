CAUGHT! Jersey Shore Woman Sought In Wife's Killing Captured In Texas

U.S. Marshals and FBI agents captured the 48-year-old Jersey Shore fugitive wanted in her spouse's killing, authorities said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick was apprehended Wednesday in Houston, Texas, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio said in a statement.

Gavilanez-Alectus is wanted in connection with the death of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, who was struck and killed by a wine container on Sunday, they said.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus was ultimately tracked down in Texas and taken into custody by law enforcement in Houston. She was being held in the Harris County Jail pending extradition to Ocean County, they said.

.“I am extremely grateful for the support of our federal law enforcement partners,” Billhimer said. “It is extremely satisfying when law enforcement works together and we are able to get a dangerous person like Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus into custody. We will immediately begin extradition proceedings to bring (her) back to Ocean County to answer for these charges. Justice for Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus weighs heavy on all of our minds."

On Sunday, Brick Township police were called to a residence on Creek Road for a report of an unresponsive woman, Billhimer and Riccio said in an earlier statement. Officers found the lifeless body of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus in an upstairs bedroom, they said.

On Monday, the Ocean County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy of Gavilanez-Alectus’ body and determined the cause of death was homicide, they said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office found that a cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine was utilized in committing the murder, they said.

The victim's injuries were consistent with being struck by the container, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.