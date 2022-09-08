Cars Struck By Gunfire In Phillipsburg: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire in Phillipsburg, LehighValleyLive.com reports.

A half-dozen shell casings were found around Pear Alley in the area of Fillmore Street after the shots were fired just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, the outlet reports citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

A holster was found during a search of a car fitting a description that was stopped about an hour later, though nothing illegal was located, and the investigation is ongoing, the report says.

