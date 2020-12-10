Carlstadt PD: Officer Stops Driver Near Meadowlands With Coke, Xanax, Oxy, Pot, Cash

A Bronx food vendor had cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone and pot in his car, along with $2,181 in suspicious cash, when a Carlstadt police officer stopped him near the Meadowlands, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Smith stopped the speeding vehicle after it drifted over the lane markers several times and driver Wilfredo A. Pacheco, 37, merged onto southbound Route 120 from Route 17 without properly signaling, Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

Smith “immediately detected an odor of marijuana” from inside the vehicle as he spoke with Pacheco, Berta said.

Pacheco admitted that he had a small amount of pot with him and consented to a search that turned up seven baggies of cocaine and five of pot, 83 Alprazolam pills, 10 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and the cash, the chief said.

Pacheco was charged with various drug counts and was issued summonses for failing to maintain a lane change, failing to signal and having illegal drugs in a motor vehicle.

He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.