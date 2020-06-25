Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN THEM? Pair Sought In Connection With Garfield Burglary
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Carlstadt PD: Hackensack Driver In Route 17 Chase Had Heroin, Coke, Crystal Meth, More

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Shavar Ingram
Shavar Ingram Photo Credit: CARLSTADT PD

A Hackensack driver carrying a variety of illegal drugs raced along Route 17, cutting across three lanes several times, before surrendering to a pursuing Carlstadt police officer in Moonachie, authorities said.

Officer Matthew Bartlett tried pulling over the Honda Civic after driver Shavar Ingram, 34, improperly passed two vehicles and made an illegal left turn onto Paterson Avenue from Enoch Street, Police Chief Thomas Berta said.

Ingram kept going, speeding onto Route 17, before the pursuit finally ended on Berger Street, the chief said.

Berta said a search turned up various amounts of:

  • heroin;
  • cocaine;
  • crystal meth;
  • Ecstasy;
  • GHD;
  • Oxycodone;
  • Xanax
  • THC vape cartridges.

Ingram – who was driving with a suspended license -- also had “various paraphernalia items used to store, package and distribute” drugs, the chief said.

Ingram has a history of drug arrests.

Maywood police arrested him and another man last November while seizing more than an ounce and a half of meth and various amounts of cocaine, GHB and pot for sale after a Route 17 traffic stop.

SEE: Maywood PD: Meth, Other Drugs Seized, Two Busted After Route 17 Stop

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/maywood-pd-meth-other-drugs-seized-lodi-secaucus-men-busted-after-route-17-stop/779402/

Carlstadt police this time charged Ingram with various drug offenses, as well as eluding. He also received summonses for careless driving, improper turning and passing and driving while suspended.

They released him pending a court hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.