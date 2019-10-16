Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wyckoff Exec Gets 12-Month Fed Sentence For Taking $350,000 In Bribes From Scrap Metal Company
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Carlstadt Ambulance Patient Picked Up By Hasbrouck Heights EMTs After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ambulance
Ambulance Photo Credit: COURTESY: Carlstadt Volunteer Ambulance Corps

A Carlstadt ambulance transporting a patient struck the mirror of a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Hasbrouck Heights, requiring another rig.

The 41-year-old Maywood driver of a Ford F-250 was headed north on Terrace Avenue near Kipp Avenue when the ambulance came up behind shortly before 4:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

The Ford, which has large mirrors, “didn’t pull over completely,” Colaneri said.

The patient wasn’t injured further, the lieutenant said.

The 20-year-old ambulance driver was OK, he said, adding that a 23-year-old EMT in back of the rig required treatment for minor elbow injury.

A Hasbrouck Heights ambulance took the patient and EMT to Hackensack University Medical Center, Colaneri said.

No tows were required, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.