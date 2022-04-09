Carjacker's Anti-Semitic Jersey Shore Rampage Sparks Sadness, Outrage

Jewish communities around the world were left reeling following a series of anti-Semitic attacks against Orthodox Jews carried out by a carjacker on the Jersey Shore last week.

All three victims of 27-year-old Dion Marsh's violent crime spree in Jackson and Lakewood were believed to have been Orthodox Jews.

Marsh struck two pedestrians and stabbed a victim before his arrest on Friday, April 8, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was "saddened and outraged" by the attacks.

“I am personally horrified at the cruelty with which the suspect allegedly conducted himself," said Scott Richman, ADL NY/NJ Regional Director.

"More needs to be done proactively to prevent violence against the Jewish community and in particular visibly identifiable Jews in Ocean County and across our region."

Marsh, of Manchester, approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, near MLK Drive and Pine Street, assaulted the driver, and fled the area in the vehicle around 1:15 p.m., Billhimer said.

Marsh struck a pedestrian around five hours later near Central and Carlton avenues around 6 p.m., Billhimer said alongside Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was listed in stable condition.

Then, Lakewood police responded to a 911 call for a stabbing near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood New Egypt Road, less than an hour later.

There, they found a male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Around 8:20 p.m., Marsh struck another pedestrian near Galassi Court, police said. Officers determined the victim was struck by the same car taken in the Lakewood carjacking.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department revealed that Marsh was responsible for all of these criminal acts.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Manchester Township Police Department arrested Marsh at his home in Manchester Township without incident. He was currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

