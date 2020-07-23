Cargo Van Barrels Off Route 208, Slams Into Backyard Storage Shed

An out-of-control cargo van careened off Route 208 and slammed into a backyard storage shed in Wyckoff on Thursday after the driver said she was cut off.

The 49-year-old driver from Elizabeth said she was headed south in her 2016 Nissan around noon when another vehicle cut her off, forcing her to “take evasive action to avoid a collision,” Lt. Joseph Soto said.

The van barreled 50 feet into the William Way backyard before ramming the storage shed, Soto said.

The driver got out, unharmed, he said.

Firefighters had to remove parts so a tower could get the van out.

The Wyckoff Traffic Bureau was investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.