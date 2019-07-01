Careening Car Outside Hackensack Park Injures Elmwood Park Pedestrian, City DPW Worker

A 47-year-old woman from Elmwood Park was critically injured and a male city DPW worker was seriously hurt when a car swerving to avoid another vehicle hit them just before noon Monday outside Foschini Park in Hackensack, authorities said.

The westbound driver of a 2007 Toyota Avalon swerved into the right lane to avoid another car whose driver had stopped -- apparently to allow the woman who was hit to cross -- on the Salem Street Extension, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The Toyota sideswiped the Honda before careening off the roadway and onto the grass, where it hit the pedestrian, as well as the 61-year-old DPW worker, who was stringing a temporary orange safety fence, Foley said.

It then slammed into a utility pole, she said.

The driver of the other car, a 2019 Honda Civic pulled over.

Svetlana Fakhroutdinov suffered significant lower-body trauma and was in surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, Foley said.

The DPW worker -- identified as Roger Petrocelli -- was also taken to HUMC with injuries that the captain said weren't life-threatening.

Neither male driver, one 58 from Tenafly and the other 37 from Hackensack, was injured, she said.

The Hackensack Police Traffic Bureau was investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.

The Salem Street Extension is a two-lane, one-way street that runs along the edge of Foschini Park heading westbound, Foley said, noting that there are no pedestrian crossings in the area where the collision occurred.

The other vehicle, a Honda, that was involved in the crash that injured two pedestrians outside Hackensack's Foschini Park.

PHOTOS: Cecilia Levine

