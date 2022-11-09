Car Thief Kills One Person, Hurts 3 In Wild Central Jersey Pursuit: AG

A car thief being pursued by police crashed into several civilian vehicles killing one person and hurting three others overnight in Central Jersey, authorities said.

A Marlboro officer was pursuing the car stolen from a local home when it struck unrelated civilian vehicles around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 South, the State Attorney General's office said.

The identities of those involved were not being released. The Attorney General’s Office was investigating, as is standard procedure.

