Car Slams Into Franklin Lakes House: Motorist, 81, Hit Reverse Instead Of Drive, Responders Say

An 81-year-old driver was hospitalized after her car slammed into a Franklin Lakes home on Christmas morning.

The woman apparently put the car into reverse instead of drive, sending it careening across Pueblo Drive, across the lawn and through the front of the single-family house, which responders said was unoccupied at the time.

"Crews first used mechanical shoring, utilizing our Super X Struts from Res-Q-Jack, to temporarily shore [the damaged corner of the building] so crews could safely work in the damaged area, followed by wood shoring which remained in place," the Franklin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department said.

Borough firefighters thanked their Wyckoff colleagues "for their assistance in helping to board up [the hole] with plywood to secure the home."

