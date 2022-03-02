Car Slams Into Building In Warren County

A car slammed into a building in Warren County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The local fire department was called to the scene near B and R Uniform on Main Street in Hackettstown just before 6:45 a.m. and safely removed the occupant from the vehicle, authorities said.

Crews evaluated the damages and ensured that the building’s utilities were secured before clearing the scene about 30 minutes later.

The crash marked the seventh call for service the Hackettstown Fire Department handled within 24 hours, they said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

