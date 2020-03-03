Car Sideswipes Paterson School Bus, Three Kids Hospitalized

Three Paterson children were hospitalized as a precaution after their school bus was sideswiped Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The bus was parked at the corner of Trenton and Florida avenues when a Nissan Altima with a 30-year-old female driver came down the street shortly before 8:30 a.m., Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

"She was coming by alongside the bus as another car came in the other direction," Speziale said. "She swerved to avoid the other car and sideswiped the bus."

Three grade schoolers of the 22 reported occupants on the bus were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center for precautionary reasons at their parents' requests, he said.

No summonses were issued, said the director, who joined city police, firefighters and EMS at the scene.

