Car Salesman ID'd As Pedestrian Killed By Tractor Trailer On NJ Turnpike

Cecilia Levine
Chuck Niclas
Chuck Niclas Photo Credit: Chuck Ur Carguy Niclas

The pedestrian struck and killed by a tractor trailer on the NJ Turnpike over the weekend has been identified as a 43-year-old Somerdale man.

Charles Niclas 3rd, 43, was standing outside of a vehicle on the shoulder but in the northbound lane of travel when he was struck by a  Peterbuilt tractor hauling a fifth wheel recreational vehicle near milepost 648.4 on Saturday, April 16, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Charles was pronounced dead at the scene in East Windsor around 12:25 p.m., Goez said. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The driver of the car that struck the victim remained on scene and was not injured while the pedestrian was pronounced dead, Goez said.

Niclas' social media pages say he is a Ridgefield Park native and works as a car salesman in Warrington, PA.

The right two lanes were closed for accident investigation.

