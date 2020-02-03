Car Rolls On Route 4 In Paramus

The occupants of a car that overturned Monday afternoon on westbound Route 4 in Paramus got themselves out, responders said.

The Volkswagen rolled in front of 35 Plaza shopping center, which includes a Houlihan's, Starbucks and Roadrunner Sports, among other businesses.

Paramus police, firefighters and EMS responded.

The vehicle was righted and removed by a flatbed tow truck.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Traffic, needless to say, was jammed for miles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The occupants got themselves out after their Volkswagen rolled. Boyd A. Loving

One lane got by for awhile -- until it was time to right and remove the vehicle in Monday's crash on Route 4 in Paramus. Boyd A. Loving

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.