Car Hits Porch In Wyckoff Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Damage to the house wasn't substantial. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE
The crash occurred on Wyckoff Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli for DAILY VOICE

Two people were hospitalized after a crash that sent one of the vehicles into the porch of a Wyckoff home.

An extrication was needed after one of the victims was knocked out in the 10 p.m. crash between a Volkswagen Beetle and a sedan on Wyckoff Avenue, responders said.

Township police, firefighters and the Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded.

Wyckoff Avenue was temporarily closed between Russell Avenue and Carlton Place.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

