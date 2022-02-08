Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Young Child Whose Family Just Moved To Town Struck, Critically Injured On Busy Maywood Street
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Mount Arlington Police
Mount Arlington Police Photo Credit: Mount Arlington Police via Facebook

A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County.

The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ.

All lanes were initially closed, while two right lanes remain closed.

Meanwhile, delays of between 20 and 25 minutes were reported in the westbound lanes west of Exit 34 to Wharton-Howard Boulevard as crews battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.