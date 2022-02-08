Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County

A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County.

The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ.

All lanes were initially closed, while two right lanes remain closed.

Meanwhile, delays of between 20 and 25 minutes were reported in the westbound lanes west of Exit 34 to Wharton-Howard Boulevard as crews battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

