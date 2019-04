A Thursday morning car fire sent smoke billowing up toward Route 80 near the Hackensack River.

No one was injured in the Railroad Avenue fire in Ridgefield Park at the border of Bogota.

The cause hadn’t been immediately determined.

Ridgefield Park and Bogota firefighters and police responded.

PHOTOS: Courtesy Alex Breuss and Leann Cordero

