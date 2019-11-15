Contact Us
Breaking News: Bergenfield Man Convicted Of Dismembering Edgewater Girlfriend, Dumping Her Body In Hudson
Car Burglar Sought In 15 Rochelle Park Vehicle Break-Ins, Attempts Captured In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
Rashawn Vaughan
Rashawn Vaughan Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy ROCHELLE PARK PD

GOTCHA! A repeat offender wanted for a car burglary spree in Rochelle Park earlier this month was caught in Passaic.

Rashawn Vaughan, 22, of Newark remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail after Passaic police nabbed him hours earlier.

Home and business surveillance cameras helped identify Vaughan in all of the Nov. 4 incidents , Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said.

He was known to police, having been charged with 18 car burglaries in less than a month last year in Rochelle Park.

Vaughan got into eight cars this time -- taking whatever he could get his hands on -- and failed to enter another seven, DePreta said.

SEEN HIM? Known Car Burglar Sought In 15 Vehicle Break-Ins, Attempts In Rochelle Park

