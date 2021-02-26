Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
CAPITOL RIOTS: Pennsylvania Woman Arrested Weeks After Boyfriend

Samsel confronting Uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers and Genco, behind to the right. Photo Credit: US Department of Justice

A Bristol woman is the fourth Bucks County resident to be arrested for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots, federal authorities announced.

Rachel Genco, 37, was identified as the girlfriend of Ryan Stephen Samsel, 37, a Bristol man charged last month for knocking down barricades and assaulting a female officer on U.S Capitol grounds, leaving her with a concussion, according to the criminal complaint.

Footage from the riots captured Genco walking with Samsel apparently leading a group of rioters toward the U.S Capitol, court documents say.

Genco was also seen standing behind Samsel as he walked toward barriers that were blocked by U.S Capitol officers, court documents say.

When Samsel knocked down the barricades, Genco was caught in the crowd advancing further into U.S Capitol grounds, court documents say.

When FBI officials executed a search warrant at the home where Samsel lives with Genco and her family on Jan. 30, Samsel admitted to law enforcement that he drove from Bristol Borough to Washington D.C with Genco in her Dodge Charger on the morning of Jan. 6, court documents say.

Contrary to the footage later obtained by federal authorities, Samsel claimed that Genco did not pass any barriers, court documents say.

“To learn that people in Bucks County stand accused of that, it’s disappointing,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told CBSN Philly.

Bucks County is tied with Los Angeles County, California, and Franklin County, Ohio for the most resident arrests so far, the news outlet reports.

