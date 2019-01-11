CANDID CAMERA: Gate Guard At Private Edgewater Community Caught Swiping Packages, Police Say

A series of package thefts convinced management at a private community in Edgewater to install a surveillance camera, leading to the arrest of a gate guard, authorities said.

Police arrested Darcel E. Wood, 21, after reviewing the video, Detective Sgt. Tim Farell said Saturday.

Wood, who worked the overnight shift, “abandoned his post at the gatehouse to walk into the mailroom and take packages” at Independence Harbor, Farell said.

He was charged with two counts each of burglary and attempted theft and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Thursday.

A judge ordered him released the next day pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

******

ALSO SEE: It wasn’t difficult for police to identify a man whom employees of an Edgewater hair salon said they saw masturbating outside their shop: He’d been caught doing the same thing twice before, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/police-fire/police-serial-masturbator-does-it-again-outside-edgewater-hair-salon/746812/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.