CANCELLED: COPS TV Show Gone For Good

After 32 seasons, one of the longest-running reality series ever is gone for good – not just from TV but online, as well. "COPS" has been permanently cancelled.

"We don't have any current or future plans for it to return," the Paramount Network said in a statement.

The ViacomCBS-owned cable networknetwork stopped airing the series on June 1 – scrapping the Season 33 premiere on Monday -- in what was described a s temporary move.

It’s now final.

Not only that: Paramount axed all traces of the show from its website.

A pioneer of the real-police documentary series format, “Cops” helped turn the Fox network into a juggernaut.

Spike TV picked up the show after 25 seasons and continued after being rebranded into the Paramount Network two years ago.

Among those appearing on the show were then-Paterson Patrolman Timothy Tabor, who, along with a K-9 unit, finds a suspect charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

The show ends amid protests against police brutality ignited by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

