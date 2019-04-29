Caldwell Woman Accused Of Stealing $20K From Nursing Home Resident

A woman from Caldwell is among a group of people indicted in a crackdown on fraud and abuse of the elderly and disabled living in care facilities, the state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor announced Monday.

Karissa-Anne Frannicola, 29 was charged with theft by failure to make disposition of property received and misapplication of entrusted property for thefts that allegedly occurred between April and August of 2017.

Frannicola had power of attorney over the elderly woman, who lived in a nursing home. The thefts totalled $20,530, authorities said.

Also charged were two aides at Bancroft Neurohealth in Mt. Laurel, who allegedly abused a disabled resident in their care.

Martha Ruiz, 25, of Camden, and Kendall Crouch, 24, of Clementon, hit him in the face and also forced a rag soaked with urine onto his face, authorities said. They also forcefully restrained him while he was under their care during a June 1 shift. They have been charged with conspiracy, endangering another person and neglect of a disabled person.

Also indicted was Christine Sanford, a 31-year-old Atlantic City woman who worked as a nurse's aide at Barnegat Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in November 2018. Authorities accuse Sanford of falsely assuming the identity of another nurse's aide because her certification had been revoked in 2017 after she was found to be unqualified.

Sanford faces charges of forgery, identity theft and altering government documents.

