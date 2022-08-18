Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Bystanders In Shock As Woman Jumps In Front Of PATH Train: Witnesses

Cecilia Levine
Port Authority police
Port Authority police Photo Credit: PORT AUTHORITY PD

A woman jumped in front of a PATH train in Hoboken, briefly halting rail service and leaving bystanders in shock on Thursday, Aug. 18, witnesses said.

Port Authority police, along with Hoboken fire and EMS, responded to the Hoboken station around 8:50 a.m., PAPD spokesman Rudy King said. 

The woman was hospitalized with unknown injuries about 15 minutes later, King said.

He couldn't confirm a report by Hoboken Girl that the woman jumped onto the tracks.

PATH officials boosted active oversight at the platforms and service resumed shortly before 11 a.m.

PATH officials boosted active oversight at the platforms and service resumed shortly before 11 a.m.