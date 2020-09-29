BUSTED: Police Charge Teens Who Invaded Popular Bergen Farm, Abused Animals

UPDATE: Wyckoff police on Tuesday announced that they'd charged an 18-year-old borough man and six 17-year-olds with breaking into a popular Bergen County farm, riding donkeys and abusing a miniature horse.

All are charged with trespassing, criminal mischief and overloading animals in connection with the Aug. 22 incident, which the owners of Abma's Farm said left several petting zoo animals "shaken and skittish."

Three of the underage teens are Wyckoff boys and the others three girls from Oradell, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

Soto didn't identify the adult. Daily Voice has emailed the department a request for the name.

The charges were filed against the adult and delinquency complaints signed against the other teens following an investigation by Detective Sgts. Michael Ragucci and Kevin Kasak, the lieutenant said.

Both the adult and the juveniles face fines and possible community service.

Jimmy Abma caught the group abusing animals and trying to steal tables, chairs and other items from behind his family's Wyckoff farm around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

They'd also opened several gates to the petting zoo, he said.

Abma said he spoke with two of them but both fled with the others before police arrived.

None were wearing masks, he noted.

Abma received a Snapchat photo of a blond-haired girl wearing bangles, a navel ring, tattered jeans and black sneakers with black laces riding a donkey named Daisy with a boy behind her.

Family members were up past 2 a.m. trying to "put everything back together," Abma said.

Still missing were a duckling and a rabbit. Lipstick also had to be wiped off one of the donkeys.

"This is our house. This is our yard. This is our livelihood," he said.

"Abma's Farm is a working farm," the family wrote in a Facebook post that was shared widely. "Four families live here; this is our home and life. It is NOT a playground, especially at 11pm." READ MORE....

