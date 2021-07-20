Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
BUSTED! Nearly 5 Pounds Of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized From NJ Drug Dealer, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Juan Gomez
Juan Gomez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Nearly five pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized from a North Jersey man following a six-week investigation, authorities said.

Juan Gomez, 37, of Elizabeth, had one kilogram of heroin/fentanyl in his backpack when detectives executing warrants stopped him in his vehicle in Jersey City around 10 p.m. July 14, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

A subsequent search of Gomez’s Fairmount Avenue apartment in Elizabeth the following day turned up an additional 1,200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, Suarez said.

Gomez was arrested on drug and distribution charges, as well as intent to distribute fentanyl within 500 feet of a public park. Additional and upgraded charges were pending, Suarez said.

The prosecutor credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration – Newark, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit, with the investigation and arrests.

