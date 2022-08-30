BUSTED: Frenchtown Man, 30, Charged After Stealing Seven LGBTQ+ Pride Flags, Prosecutor Says

A 30-year-old Frenchtown man was identified and charged after stealing seven LGBTQ+ pride flags, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of several pride flags found in the Delaware River on Sunday, Aug. 28 led to the discovery of surveillance footage depicting Justin T. Settembrino committing the theft the previous night, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Settembrino stole seven flags from the Bridge Street area, according to a post on the borough's Facebook page.

Settembrino was charged with bias intimidation, theft of moveable property, and criminal mischief. He was being held in the Warren County Jail.

Meanwhile, investigators were offering a $2,500 reward for clues leading to the identification and arrest of the person who damaged and/or stole nearly a dozen pride flags from areas between 4th through 6th Streets in early August, DailyVoice.com reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frenchtown Police Department at (908) 996-4820 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (908) 788-1129.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.