BUSTED: 31 Nabbed, 14 Pounds Of Coke, Firearms Seized In Massive Drug Distribution Scheme

Thirty-one people were arrested following a months-long New Jersey drug distribution scheme that netted 14.3 pounds of cocaine, two firearms and more than $193,000 in cash, authorities announced.

An investigation into “Operation Triple Tragedy” involved law enforcement agencies from Somerset, Union, and Middlesex counties and the U.S. Postal Service.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said the following arrests were made on June 4:

Arrests made in “Operation Triple Tragedy” Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Joselin Castillo, aka “Tragedy," 30, Grandview Avenue Edison

Possession of CDS (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute (1st degree), Leader of a CDS Trafficking Network (1st degree), Maintaining a CDS Production Facility (1st degree), Attempt to Distribute CDS ( 2nd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), Possession of an Assault Firearm (2nd degree), Possession of a Firearm while Committing a CDS Offense (2nd degree), Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (2nd degree), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2nd degree), Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (4th degree), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Disorderly Persons).

Jonatan Gonzalez-Duran, aka “JB," 28, Sumner Avenue, Plainfield:

Distribution of CDS (cocaine 1st degree), Possession of CDS (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute (1st degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Disorderly Persons).

Joey Flores, age 30, Crescent Avenue, Plainfield:

Distribution of CDS (cocaine 2nd degree), Attempt to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), and Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree).

Anne Crowton, age 29, Faitoute Avenue, Roselle Park, New Jersey

Attempt to Possess CDS (2nd degree), and Conspiracy to Possess CDS (2nd degree).

Katherin Ceballos, age 22, Grandview Avenue Edison:

Possession of CDS (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute (1st degree), Maintaining a CDS Production Facility (1st degree), Attempt to Distribute (2nd degree), Conspiracy to Distribute CDS (2nd degree), Possession of an Assault Firearm (2nd degree), Possession of a Firearm while Committing a CDS Offense (2nd degree), Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (2nd degree), Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2nd degree), Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (4th degree), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Disorderly Persons).

Jennifer Rodriguez-Leonardo, age 21, Liberty Street Plainfield:

Possession of CDS (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute (1st degree), Maintaining a CDS Production Facility (1st degree), Possession of an Assault Firearm (2nd degree), Possession of a Firearm while Committing a CDS Offense (2nd degree), Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (2nd degree), Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Magazine (4th degree), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Disorderly Persons).

During the week of June 14, the following defendants were arrested and charged with conspiracy and attempt to possess a Controlled dangerous substance (3rd degree), according to Robertson:

Mohammed Adwan, age 54, Grant Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ.

Kyle Battle, age 31, Oxford Avenue, Plainfield, NJ.

Dave Choppay, Jr., age 55, New Center Road, Hillsborough, NJ.

Jose Concepcion, Jr., age 47, Somerset Street, North Plainfield, NJ.

Andrew Della-Ventura, age 63, North Avenue, Dunellen, NJ.

Joseph Gonzalez, age 43, West 6th Street, Plainfield, NJ.

Heather Hein, age 51, Boulder Hill Road, Lebanon, NJ.

Darguin Linares, age 50, Camman Place, Somerville, NJ.

Mahmoud Mansy, age 61, South Washington Avenue, Dunellen, NJ.

Juan Menjivar-Rivera, age 43, Sumner Avenue, Plainfield, NJ.

Charles Norway, age 63, Haran Avenue, Manville, NJ.

Maryann Norway, age 61, Windrew Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ.

Tracey Pearson, age 60, New Center Road, Hillsborough, NJ.

Julio Perdomo, age 30, Garfield Avenue, Plainfield, NJ.

Kenneth Samuels, age 59, East 5th Street, Plainfield, NJ.

Michael Wade-Saunders, age 54, Mitchell Avenue, Piscataway, NJ.

Hatem Shata, age 55, Diane Court, New Providence, NJ.

Major Smith, age 67, Russell Place, Plainfield, NJ.

Scott Taylor, age 60, Lafayette Place, Plainfield, NJ.

Alfredo Vargas-Gonzalez, age 50, West Front Street, Plainfield, NJ.

Saleem White, age 35, Forest Drive, Piscataway, NJ.

The following defendants were charged with Conspiracy and Attempt to Possess a Controlled Dangerous Substance (3rd degree) and are wanted by authorities:

Francisco Fordham, age 59, 11th Street, Piscataway, NJ.

Miguel Garcia, age 40, Plainfield Avenue, Plainfield, NJ.

Devin Jones, age 45, East 2nd Street, Plainfield, NJ.

Victor Tejada-Urena, age 42, Westervelt Avenue, Plainfield, NJ.

As a result of the investigation, authorities executed eight eight Superior Court search warrants which included the residences of defendants Joselin Castillo, Jonatan Gonzalez-Duran, and Anne Crowton, Robertson said.

The results of the search warrants culminated in the seizure of approximately 6.5 kilograms (6,500 grams/14.3 pounds) of cocaine, a 9mm polymer 80 handgun equipped with a thirty round extended magazine, an AR-15 rifle equipped with a high capacity thirty round magazine, $193,536.25 in U.S. currency, and numerous items utilized for drug manufacturing to include scales, packaging material, narcotics cutting agent, one money counter, and two separate kilogram press devices, authorities said.

The cocaine seized has an estimated street value of $559,000.

Agencies that assisted with the investigation include:

Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Union County Prosecutor’s

Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office

United States Postal Inspection Service Newark Division

Plainfield Police Department

Edison Police Department

Union County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Major Crimes Unit

Union County SWAT Team

Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Unit

Middlesex County SWAT Team

Edison Police Department Narcotic Unit

Plainfield Police Department Detective Bureau

Hillsborough Township Police Department K-9 Unit.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation or to the whereabouts of the defendants wanted by authorities to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force (908) 231-7100 via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.