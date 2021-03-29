BUSTED: 22 Suspects Caused $125K In Morris County Graffiti Damage In Past Year, Police Say

Nearly two dozen people from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. have been charged with causing a combined $125,000 in damages in Morris County from graffiti and vandalism over the past year.

The long-term investigation into “graffiti-style criminal mischief” resulted in a total of 22 arrests, Hanover Police Chief Mark Roddy said Monday.

Scroll down to view the full list of suspects, their charges and alleged damages.

Marcus Hughes, 31, of Washington, DC: Criminal Mischief and Trespassing (total damage: $1,800)

Victor Blanco, 30, of the Bronx, NY: Criminal Mischief and Conspiracy (total damage: approximately $1,000)

Ceferino Corraliza, 23, of Jersey City, NJ: Criminal Mischief and Conspiracy (total damage of approximately $1,000)

Craig Fernandez, 22, of Jersey City, NJ: Criminal Mischief and Conspiracy (total damage of approximately $1,000)

Daniel Fonseca, 30, of Easton, PA: 3 counts of Criminal Mischief (total damage of $5,000)

Robby Wilkins, 38, of Edison, NJ:, 4 counts of Criminal Mischief (total damage of $6,000)

Alexa Lipke, 26, of Greenbrook, NJ: Criminal Mischief (total damage of $1,200)

Christian Servidio, 24, of Fairfield, NJ: 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing (total damage of $4,600)

Eric Cleveland, 40, of Frankfort, NY: 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 1 count of Trespassing (total damage of $6,322)

Francis Vella, 34, of Suffern, NY: 4 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4 counts of Trespassing and 2 counts of Conspiracy (total damage of $8,525)

Mitchell Jent, 29, of Morristown, NJ: 3 counts of Criminal Mischief (total damage of $79,500)

Michelle Martinez, 32, of Brooklyn, NY: Criminal Mischief, Conspiracy and Trespassing (total damage of over $2,000)

Valentinos Mikalef, 42, of Woodside, NY: Criminal Mischief, Conspiracy and Trespassing (total damage of over $2,000)

Anthony Vergara, 30, of College Point, NY: Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest by Flight and Trespassing (total damage: between $500 and $2,000)

Lawrence Corcoran, 22, of Bedminster, NJ:, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief (total damage of $150)

Estiven Restrepo, 24, of Hopatcong, NJ: Criminal Mischief (total damage of $2,000)

Jordan Krawiec, 28, of Garfield, NJ: 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 2 counts of Conspiracy (total damage of $2,570)

Anthony Liszka, 25, of Clifton, NJ: 2 counts of Criminal Mischief and 2 counts of Conspiracy (total damage of $3,805)

Miguel Williams, 40, of Cedar Knolls, NJ: Criminal Mischief (total damage of less than $500)

Three teens were also charged, though their names were withheld due to age, police said.

“Identifying and charging suspects allows the victim to recover financial assistance in the form of restitution to make repairs," Roddy said. "The Hanover Police hopes these investigations demonstrate our commitment to solving crimes in our jurisdiction and serves as a deterrent for those who wish to do harm."

