Bus Driver From Roselle Cleared Of Charges She Locked Up Passenger: Report

Charges have been dropped against a Roselle bus driver accused of locking a passenger inside a bus luggage compartment, The Boston Globe reported.

Wendy Alberty, 49, was driving a Peter Pan bus towards Boston Aug. 4 when the passenger called police from inside the luggage compartment. Police stopped the bus in Connecticut and freed the woman, who a witness said did not appear to be in any distress.

The woman reportedly told police she had been deliberately locked inside the compartment while trying to get items from her bag.

But Alberty's attorney said the incident proved to be a misunderstanding and that the passenger had been confused.

“[The charges] were all dropped,” her attorney, Nate Baber, told the Globe. “She should have never been arrested in the first place.”

