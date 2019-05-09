Contact Us
Bus Downs Utility Pole, Closes Major Roadway Between Route 17, 80 In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border.
Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A bus yanked down utility wires and snapped a pole in half in Hackensack Thursday afternoon, partially closing a major thoroughfare between Routes 17 and 80.

The Camila Tours and Travel private carrier bus didn't have any passengers when it pulled out of the 7-Eleven lot on Polifly Road and snagged the wires around 2 p.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 55-year-old New York driver received a summons for careless driving, Foley said. An investigation was continuing, she said.

Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole.

