Bus Downs Utility Pole, Closes Major Roadway Between Route 17, 80 In Hackensack

A bus yanked down utility wires and snapped a pole in half in Hackensack Thursday afternoon, partially closing a major thoroughfare between Routes 17 and 80.

The Camila Tours and Travel private carrier bus didn't have any passengers when it pulled out of the 7-Eleven lot on Polifly Road and snagged the wires around 2 p.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 55-year-old New York driver received a summons for careless driving, Foley said. An investigation was continuing, she said.

Northbound Polifly Road was temporarily closed from the Hasbrouck Heights border while a PSE&G crew replaced the pole.

