Burglary Suspect From Passaic, 19, Shot Trying To Break Into Car In Garfield, Authorities Say

UPDATE: A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot while trying to break into a car in the driveway of a Garfield home before dawn Tuesday, a law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

The suspect was under police guard while being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center for a gunshot wound in the chest that wasn't life-threatening.

Charges were expected against the homeowner, authorities said.

The shooting apparently occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. at a home on Farnham Avenue.

The victim fled the home and made it to a McDonald’s several blocks away on Passaic Street, where responders said they found him.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence.

