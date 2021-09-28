Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Deadly Shooting Raises Ire Of NJ Community After Schoolchildren Find Bleeding Victim
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Burglar Dies After Getting Trapped In NJ Italian Restaurant's Exhaust Fan

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Two Brothers From Italy
Two Brothers From Italy Photo Credit: Google Maps

A burglar died after he became trapped inside of an exhaust fan at a New Jersey Italian restaurant Monday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at Two Brother's From Italy on W. White Horse Pike, police in Galloway said.

There, officers found an unidentified white male who attempted to get inside the restaurant through a rooftop exhaust fan.

During the attempt, the male became trapped within the exhaust fan and was unable to free himself.

Identification of the man is pending investigation by both the Galloway Township police and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Galloway Township Police were assisted by the following agencies:

Pomona Fire Department

Galloway Twp. Ambulance Squad

Atlantic City Fire Department

Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.