Burger King Employee Sexually Assaulted Teen Boy In Front Of Child, Middlesex Prosecutor Says

A South Amboy man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in the presence of a child at the Burger King he was employed by, authorities said.

Michael Krevolt, 49, touched the victim at the fast food joint on Route 516 where he worked on Sept. 12, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Old Bridge Police Chief Joseph Mandola said.

He was arrested on Sept. 14 on charges of one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Krevolt was lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center where he is detained pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 or Detective Rosario of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4045.

