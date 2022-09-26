Buddies In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In North Jersey: Police

A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.

During the investigation, the BMW 750 was discovered to have been stolen from Clark earlier in the day after a home was burglarized and the vehicle’s keys were stolen. This stolen vehicle was involved in other auto-related crimes that spanned several counties and eluded police throughout the day, even after being pursued by at least one police agency, Miller said.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Secaucus Police Detective, Sergeant Giacomo Sallustio and Police Officer Dwight Wise went to Halstead Street in Newark and located the stolen BMW 750 that was used in the attempted theft of the BMW X5 in Secaucus, Miller said.

While recovering the stolen vehicle, Detective Sergeant Sallustio identified Jashon King, 20, and Zaire Gaskins, 18, both of Newark as being involved in the attempted theft of the BMW X5, and both were placed under arrest, Miller said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges may be filed.

“This investigation demonstrates the Secaucus Police Department’s commitment to follow every lead throughout the course of an investigation to see that those responsible for crimes are brought to justice,” Miller said.

In addition to theft charges, Gaskins had a “no bail” warrant out of Newark. King and Gaskins were being held in the Hudson County Jail.

