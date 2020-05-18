Brush Fire Closes Hiking Trails On Mt. Tammany Months After 70-Acre Blaze

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Trails on Mount Tammany were closed Monday after a brush fire broke out Sunday.

In February, a 70-acre wildfire burned for days across the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap.

Sunday's fire was 90 percent under control as of 4 p.m. that day, park officials said.

The blaze had burned across one acre as of 2:30 p.m., and was located at the intersection of the Red Dot and Blue-blazed trails.

Eleven firefighters from the NPS and the NJ State Forest Fire Service responded, and a helicopter was placed on standby with a bucket ready.

Parking lots of Worthington State Forest were closed Saturday when they exceeded the 50 percent capacity rule imposed by Gov. Phil Murphy among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Valley Daily Voice

Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

