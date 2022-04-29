Contact Us
Brush Fire Backs Up Route 287 In Morris County

Valerie Musson
A Friday morning brush fire was causing traffic delays on Route 287 in Morris County, authorities said.
The fire broke out in the southbound lanes south of exit 40 to Route 511 in Parsippany shortly before 9:45 a.m., according to 511NJ.

Fire crews in Parsippany and Whippany, as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, were working to douse the blaze, initial reports said.

Two of four right lanes were shut down, causing a 10 to 15 minute delay, according to 511NJ.

Meanwhile, the Parsippany fire department and numerous others had issued “red flag warnings” due to the increased risk of critical fire conditions.

