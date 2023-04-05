Brother Of NJ Bank Robber ‘Crazy Mike’ Arrested On Identical Charges: Prosecutor

The brother of accused Millstone bank robber “Crazy Mike” was arrested on identical charges, authorities announced on Wednesday, April 5.

Ryan Gaboff, 37 of Millstone, was charged with second-degree counts of robbery and conspiracy in connection with the robbery of a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township on Aug. 22, 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a release.

His brother, Michael, nicknamed "Crazy Mike,” evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, 66-year-old Alan Gaboff, 60-year-old Sharon Gaboff, and 23-year-old Jesse Gaboff, each of whom was charged with hindering, DailyVoice reported following the suspect's December arrest.

Michael Gaboff was accused of walking into the bank at about 2 p.m., demanding money from tellers, and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash on a motorcycle.

Ryan Gaboff voluntarily surrendered at the SCPO on Tuesday, April 4, and was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCPO Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.