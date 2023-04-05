Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Brother Of NJ Bank Robber ‘Crazy Mike’ Arrested On Identical Charges: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Ryan and Michael Gaboff
Ryan and Michael Gaboff Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

The brother of accused Millstone bank robber “Crazy Mike” was arrested on identical charges, authorities announced on Wednesday, April 5.

Ryan Gaboff, 37 of Millstone, was charged with second-degree counts of robbery and conspiracy in connection with the robbery of a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township on Aug. 22, 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said in a release.

His brother, Michael, nicknamed "Crazy Mike,” evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, 66-year-old Alan Gaboff, 60-year-old Sharon Gaboff, and 23-year-old Jesse Gaboff, each of whom was charged with hindering, DailyVoice reported following the suspect's December arrest.

Michael Gaboff was accused of walking into the bank at about 2 p.m., demanding money from tellers, and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash on a motorcycle. 

Ryan Gaboff voluntarily surrendered at the SCPO on Tuesday, April 4, and was being held in the Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCPO Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.