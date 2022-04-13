Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect With PA Ties Arrested

The man suspected of injuring more than two dozen people in a rush-hour subway shooting Tuesday in Brooklyn has been arrested, the NY Post reports.

Frank James, 62, was named a person of interest and then a suspect in the incident that injured 29 people, 10 of whom were shot, around 8:30 a.m., the outlet said citing the NYPD.

James rented a U-Haul van from Philadelphia, which was later linked to the shooting, the outlet said.

Authorities were called to the 36th Street station in Sunset Park where the D, N, and R lines pass through, where they found victim after victim. The source of a smoke condition initially reported as an explosive device was also under investigation.

"Several undetonated devices" were found at the scene by arriving firefighters, The Guardian reports.

A video published by @NY_Actions on Twitter apparently captures the Wednesday afternoon arrest in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood.

The NYPD is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

